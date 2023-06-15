Oregon man pleads guilty to hate crimes charges in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for threatening to use his vehicle to hit an Idaho library worker who defended a transgender co-worker, as well as two women he believed were lesbians. The U.S Justice Department says Matthew Alan Lehigh of Oregon entered the plea to two hate crimes charges Thursday in federal court in Idaho. Lehigh had signed a plea agreement in the case last month. He faces sentencing later. An attorney for Lehigh did not immediately return an email seeking comment sent after hours Thursday.