Kosovo tightens border security after saying 3 police officers ‘kidnapped’ by Serbian forces

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister says border security will be tightened following what he described as Serbia’s role in the “kidnapping of three police officers.” Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday also criticized NATO-led international peacekeepers for not providing an official explanation of what happened to the three border police officers. Kurti says they were “kidnapped inside Kosovo’s territory” while Belgrade says they were “arrested” in Serbian territory. Kurti, speaking at a news conference, showed maps of where the incident allegedly occurred, saying that Serbia’s special police and army units had entered deep into Kosovo territory.

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

