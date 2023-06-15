IMF slams new Pakistan budget proposal, says government failing to implement a more fair tax system

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has slammed Pakistan’s government over its proposal for the new annual budget, saying it failed to implement a more fair tax system in the draft. The harsh criticism by Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF’s representative for Pakistan, raised new concerns on Thursday about the success of monthslong talks between the cash-strapped Islamic nation and the IMF over a stalled bailout tranche. The government last week presented the country’s new budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in the parliament, announcing a new tax amnesty scheme and skipping some of the anticipated taxes. Perez Ruiz says the IMF is offering “work with the government in refining its strategy” for the budget.

