Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mother, set to plead guilty in US

CHICAGO (AP) — The daughter of an American woman whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase at an Indonesian resort island is scheduled to appear in Chicago federal court to change her plea to guilty on charges she helped kill her mother in Bali nine years ago. Heather Mack was convicted in Indonesia in 2015 of being an accessory to Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s murder with her then-boyfriend in a bid to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Mack served seven years before being deported in 2021 and U.S. agents arrested her after her plane landed in Chicago. Friday’s hearing is the latest in a story that has garnered international attention.

