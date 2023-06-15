Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw dies at 84

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw has died at age 84. McGraw spent five decades in public service. McGraw was elected as a Democrat to fill an unexpired six-year term on the Supreme Court in 1998. He lost his bid for a full 12-year term in the 2004 election. He later was elected a circuit judge in Wyoming County before retiring in 2021, citing the physical impairments of Parkinson’s disease. McGraw also served five terms in the Legislature, including four years as Senate president. After losing in the 1984 primary for governor, he later served on the Wyoming County school board and as a county prosecutor.

