Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been executed for the separate 1984 killings of a teenage babysitter and a mother of two, both slain in attacks while children were sleeping. Authorities say 62-year-old Duane Owen was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Thursday after a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke. Owen was 23 at the time of the killings and was one of the longest-held inmates on Florida’s death row. He was convicted of the March 1984 rape and stabbing death of 14-year-old babysitter Karen Slattery, and of the May 1984 rape and hammer killing of the 38-year-old mother, Georgianna Worden. Several relatives of the victims witnessed the execution.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.