‘Abbott Elementary’ star Chris Perfetti feels at home with ‘King James’

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Perfetti says the theater is “home” for him, so it’s no surprise he’s been in his element for “King James,” the Manhattan Theater Club production that closes Sunday. The two-man stage play written by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph revolves around a friendship born from a fanaticism over NBA legend LeBron James. Perfetti also says he’s grateful for ABC’s megahit comedy “Abbott Elementary,” in which he plays teacher Jacob Hill. He says the success of the show rests on “the fact that so many things are operating so well at the same time” and that he’s “only realizing now how rare that is.”

