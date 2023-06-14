Wisconsin governor vows to veto state budget if GOP cuts diversity dollars from university system

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says in a newspaper report that he won’t sign the state budget if Republican lawmakers cut funding for the state’s university system’s diversity officers and initiatives. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wants to cut the UW System’s budget by $32 million, the amount he says is spent on diversity initiatives. Evers, a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday that the cuts would be disastrous for the system and told reporters during an tour of a Monroe cheese manufacturer that he won’t sign any state budget that contains a $32 million cut to the system. He said cutting the system when the state has a $7 billion surplus is irrational.

