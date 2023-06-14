Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout

LONDON (AP) — Two of the U.K.’s biggest mobile phone operators have agreed to merge their businesses to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the country. The merger of Vodafone U.K. and Three U.K., which is owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player. The deal is likely to face stiff regulatory scrutiny because it will reduce the number of mobile networks in the country from four to three. The groups said Wednesday that the deal will help them compete with their rivals on 5G technology. They’re aiming to complete it by the end of 2024.

