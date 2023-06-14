Son of Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator sentenced to Nevada prison for Vegas-area robbery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The troubled son of Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols has been sentenced to prison in Nevada for kidnapping and armed robbery in a February 2020 attack on a man in the Las Vegas area. Joshua Nichols, now 40 years old, and a co-defendant were sentenced Wednesday after taking plea deals in March. His lawyer lost a bid to delay sentencing for medical reasons. Nichols was sentenced to five to more than 17 years in prison, with almost three years’ credit for time already spent in jail. His father, Terry Nichols, is serving life without parole in federal prison for helping Timothy McVeigh carry out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.