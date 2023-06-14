Rhode Island seeks federal funds to fix iconic Newport Cliff Walk

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is pushing for federal help to pay some of the nearly $14 million it will take to repair Newport’s damaged Cliff Walk, one of New England’s most popular attractions. Gov. Dan McKee issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday that will allow the state Department of Transportation to apply for $10 million in emergency relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration. Coastal erosion knocked out about 30 feet of the 3.5-mile oceanside trail in March 2022. The path sustained additional damage during a December storm. It remains open with a detour. McKee says the Cliff Walk is critical for tourism and the local economy.

