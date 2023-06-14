Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada State Police say recent DNA testing has enabled the identification of human remains found 45 years ago inside a garment bag in a small town two hours northeast of Reno. Police say a DNA sample from a niece helped link the heavily decayed remains buried in a shallow grave near Imlay, Nevada, to Florence Charleston. Police say she moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to Portland, Oregon, shortly before her death. But how she wound up dead and buried hundreds of miles away in northern Nevada is still a mystery. Police say the investigation into her killing is ongoing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.