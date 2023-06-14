Police arrest suspect in spray attack in Japanese department store restroom

TOKYO (AP) — Police in the western Japanese city of Osaka say they have arrested a woman who allegedly sprayed an unknown liquid onto several women inside a department store, causing pain to their faces and eyes. One of the victims was 85-year-old woman who was sprayed inside the ladies room on the 9th floor of the Hankyu Department Store in Osaka, police said. The woman complained pain in the cheek and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

