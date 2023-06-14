North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering could begin in early 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Regulated betting on sports and horse racing is expected to begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year. Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation Wednesday that greatly expands gambling within the state’s borders. The Democratic governor held a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. It could house one of several anticipated sportsbooks allowed at or near professional sports venues as part of the law. The Republican-controlled General Assembly finalized the bill last week. The new law says betting could begin as early as next Jan. 8 but as late as mid-June 2024.