Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death months after landfill search

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge in the death of a Detroit-area teenager whose remains have not been found despite an extraordinary search at a landfill. More than a dozen Detroit police officers wearing protective suits picked through tons of rotting summer trash last year. The search for 17-year-old Zion Foster’s remains ended in October. Zion’s cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Brazier served a brief prison sentence last year after admitting he had lied to police during the investigation. Brazier has denied having a role in Zion’s death, saying only that she suddenly became unconscious while they were smoking marijuana in January 2022.

