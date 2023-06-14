Kuwait strikes $367 million deal to acquire Turkish-made combat drones

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says it has struck an agreement worth $367 million with Turkish drone giant Baykar to procure its TB2 drones. The successful deployment of the relatively cheap but lethal drones in conflict zones like Libya, Syria, and particularly Ukraine, have sparked a worldwide rush among nations to acquire them. The announcement, on Tuesday, would set Kuwait to become the 28th country to procure the TB2 drones. The drone, Bayraktar TB2, boasts unmanned aerial vehicles that can carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs, and fly for up to 27 hours at a time, which, according to the company, was “a record,” it had set while testing the drone in Kuwait in 2019.

