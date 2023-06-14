Fierce fighting in Myanmar between army, resistance fighters kills at least 26, groups say

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports say recent fierce fighting between Myanmar’s army and resistance fighters in an area east of the country’s capital has killed at least 26 civilians, including six children. The fighting has taken place in Shan State’s Pekon township, a hotly contested area of the armed struggle that arose after the army’s February 2021 seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The fighting took place in Mobye, a conglomeration of villages near Kayah State, a stronghold of resistance to military rule. A Mobye resident said at least 26 people were killed, either shot dead in their homes or when they went out onto the street, or killed by artillery strikes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.