Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Republican on the Senate Energy panel is calling for an investigation of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, after she told the committee she mistakenly provided false information about her family’s stock holdings in testimony earlier this year. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso asked the Energy Department’s inspector general to investigate Granholm after she sent a letter to the committee revealing she owned financial stocks as recently as May. That contradicts testimony she gave to the panel in April. Granholm also said her husband, Daniel Mulhern, owned previously undisclosed stock in Ford Motor Co., a key player in the Biden administration’s efforts to boost sales of electric vehicles.