Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The nine new charges mark the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor. He has been jailed in Las Vegas since his arrest Jan. 31 in southern Nevada that stunned Indian Country and has helped law enforcement in other jurisdictions corroborate long-standing allegations against him. Canadian authorities said Wednesday that the crimes in their jurisdiction date back to 2005. Chasing Horse’s public defender in Las Vegas said Wednesday she has no comment on the Alberta case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.