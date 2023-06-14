Book Review: Christine Pride and Jo Piazza continue as dynamic duo with ‘You Were Always Mine’
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Christine Pride and Jo Piazza, who tackled race, police brutality, forgiveness and friendship in their 2021 co-author debut, “We Are Not Like Them,” are back with a new book called “You Were Always Mine.” The book examines motherhood, race and adoption at a time when 14 states have banned abortions with almost no exceptions. The writers draw from their own identities, Pride, as a Black woman with no children by choice and Piazza, a white woman with three children. Reviewer Alicia Rancilio says “You Were Always Mine” is an important, thought-provoking read that would be a great book club pick.