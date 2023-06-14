Australian prosecutors drop murder charge over German backpacker’s death in 2005

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against German immigrant Tobias Moran over the death of his German backpacker girlfriend Simone Strobel in 2005. Prosecutors said charges of murder and perverting the course of justice were withdrawn Wednesday in Lismore Local Court in New South Wales state. No reasons were given. The 25-year-old Strobel’s naked body was found hidden under palm fronds in a Lismore park in Frebruary 2005. She was found six days after she was reported missing and close to where she had been camping in a Lismore trailer park with Moran, then known as Suckfuell, his sister Katrin Suckfuell, and friend Jens Martin. Moran was arrested and charged in July 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.