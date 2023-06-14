Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman has sued former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Bauer held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. He was never arrested or charged. The accusations are in a lawsuit updated this week in Maricopa County Superior Court. The woman first sued Bauer in December, and he countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and extortion. Bauer now plays in Japan after the end of his suspension from Major League Baseball.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.