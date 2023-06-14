13-year-old arrested in Bosnia for allegedly shooting, wounding teacher

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Police in Bosnia say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding a teacher inside an elementary school building. Police said the teacher sustained serious wounds and was undergoing surgery after the shooting Wednesday in which no students were injured. The incident in the northeastern town of Lukavac follows twin mass shootings in neighboring Serbia that killed 18 people and wounded 20 others, including elementary school pupils. The Serbia killings reverberated in the Balkan region awash with small arms and weapons since the 1990s wars, part of the breakup of Yugoslavia.

