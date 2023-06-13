US sending $325 million package of military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. will deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine, that totals up to $325 million, and will include a wide range of rockets, missiles and other munitions aimed at bolstering the counteroffensive against Russia that is in its early stages. The aid will include missiles for what is considered critical air defense systems — the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High-Mobility Artilery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as Stingers and Javelin missiles and more than two dozen Bradley and Stryker armored fighting vehicles.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

