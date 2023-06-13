UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations Development Program says it’s secured an insurance coverage to start a ship-to-ship transfer of 1.1 million barrels of crude from a rusting tanker moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen — oil that could cause a major environmental disaster. The UNDP says the insurance is “a pivotal milestone” in a yearslong U.N.-led effort to evacuate the cargo of the FSO Safer, which is at risk of rupture or exploding. The U.N. has been trying to start a salvage operation to avert what it says could amount to “one of the world’s largest, man-made disasters in history.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.