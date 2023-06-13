Tina Turner musical on national tour gains extra meaning in the wake of the rock icon’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — The first national tour of Broadway’s “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” makes its California debut this week for the first time, arriving as a poignant, posthumous celebration following the rock music icon’s death last month. Co-writer Katori Hall says she hopes “we’ll always be able to give every audience member a little piece of Tina when they come to the show.” After California, the tour continues its multi-year national journey, visiting 37 more cities across North America next season. It has been touring regularly since fall 2022. There are also productions running on London’s West End, as well as in Sydney, Australia and Stuttgart, Germany.

