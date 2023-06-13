UK police say 3 found dead in Nottingham, 3 others hit by van in linked incidents; man arrested

LONDON (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Nottinghamshire Police said. Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.” Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center. The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services. Police asked people to avoid the area. Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles north of London.

