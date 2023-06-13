Poland seeks ally in Greece in campaign for World War II reparations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior Polish officials say they plan to expand a campaign to seek massive World War II reparations from Germany, turning to Greece and other European countries as potential allies. Warsaw last year formally demanded compensation of $1.3 trillion, while Greece is seeking more than $300 billion for damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Germany says damage claims were settled in the aftermath of the war, but a deputy Polish foreign minister argued that valid compensation claims were not successful because countries have so far acted individually. He spoke at a conference on reparations organized by his government in Athens.

