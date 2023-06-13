Minibus slams into parked pickup truck killing 15 in southern Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a speeding minibus slammed into a parked pickup truck in southern Egypt killing at least 15 people. It said the fatal crash happened on a desert road near the southern Egyptian town of al-Saff, roughly 34 miles south of the capital, Cairo. Two women were injured in the accident and later taken to a hospital, it said. The minibus was driving at an excessive speed when the crash happened and the pickup truck driver, who survived the accident, had been detained for questioning, according to the ministry’s statement. An investigation was underway to find out the “causes and circumstances” of the accident, it added.

