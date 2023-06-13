Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that it will discipline three officers in the case of a rare attack on the Egyptian border that killed three Israeli soldiers and exposed a series of mishaps earlier this month. An Egyptian security officer had slipped into Israeli territory undetected and killed the Israeli soldiers in two separate shootings in the usually quiet desert border area. The Israeli military’s investigation into the incident found Tuesday that “a few hours” had passed between the two attacks, raising questions about how the Egyptian policeman had not only infiltrated Israel but also managed to reach his second target without arousing suspicion.

