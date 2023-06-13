Beijing criticizes new US sanctions on companies over pilot training, weapons development

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be involved in training Chinese military pilots and weapons development. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged Washington to stop abusing export control measures to hobble Chinese companies. On Monday, the U.S. government placed 43 “entities” on an export control list over national security and foreign policy concerns. The list includes both Chinese and foreign companies. Among those listed were Frontier Services Group, a security and aviation company previously run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, and Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by British authorities for hiring retired British military pilots to train Chinese fliers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.