What to know as the falls of Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon roil UK politics

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon are two very different British politicians who often clashed. But both led their parties to great heights, and both have had sudden and dramatic falls. Former U.K. prime minister Johnson quit as a lawmaker rather than face being ousted for lying to Parliament. Sturgeon, the ex-leader of Scotland, was arrested and questioned by police investigating her party’s finances. Both insist that their careers aren’t over, but many in their own parties hope that they are gone for good. A common theme in the two sagas is that dominant political figures often leave chaos and division in their wake.

