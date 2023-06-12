UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee is meeting to conclude its inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers over parties at his Downing Street office that breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Members of Parliament’s Privileges Committee have pledged to continue with the investigation into Johnson’s conduct after he unexpectedly quit as a lawmaker on Friday. Johnson angrily accused political opponents of driving him out in a “witch hunt.” The committee is expected to finalize its highly-anticipated report Monday. British media reported that the findings could be published in the coming days. Johnson said that the Privileges Committee told him he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over parties in his office that broke strict pandemic restrictions.

