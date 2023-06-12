Pulse nightclub victims remembered on 7th anniversary of massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Across central Florida, the 49 victims killed and dozens more survivors of the massacre at a gay-friendly nightclub were remembered with the unveiling of a 44-foot (13.4-meter) wide mural and an overnight vigil at the site of the Pulse club on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy. Several people gathered at the site of the Pulse nightclub at 2 a.m. Monday, around the time that gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in 2016, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. But that number was surpassed the next year when 58 people were killed in Las Vegas.

