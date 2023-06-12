Israel’s opposition leader and former prime minister testifies at Netanyahu’s corruption trial

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli prime minister’s chief political rival has testified at his corruption trial. Yair Lapid, a former premier himself, appeared in court on Monday in the case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader. Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate scandals involving powerful media moguls and wealthy associates. He denies wrongdoing. Critics say Netanyahu is driven to weaken the courts to escape his legal troubles, claims he dismisses as untrue. After losing power in 2021 to a coalition of opponents led by Lapid, Netanyahu returned as prime minister late last year, despite his legal problems. Under Israeli law, the prime minister has no obligation to step aside while on trial.

