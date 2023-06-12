California’s Newsom pushes constitutional amendment to tighten gun access amid 2024 campaign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing an amendment to the United States Constitution that would enshrine into law regulations on guns, including implementing universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21. Newsom’s proposed 28th Amendment would also institute a “reasonable” waiting period for all gun purchases and ban assault rifles throughout the country. Amending the Constitution requires support from two-thirds of the members of both chambers of Congress. A proposed amendment then must be ratified by three-fourths of state Legislatures or ratifying conventions.

