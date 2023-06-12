Amid fight over Covenant school shooting records, medical examiner releases autopsy report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report says the shooter who killed three children and three adults at a Nashville Christian school died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and other parts of the body. The autopsy released Monday said the manner of death of 28-year-old Audrey Hale was homicide. Hale opened fire at the school before being shot to death by officers. The release of the report comes as a growing collection of groups are embroiled in a complex legal battle over the release of Hale’s writings and other documents in the police investigation. On Monday, a Nashville judge declined to pause the court proceedings so that those seeking the records could wait on an appeal of a previous decision in the case.

