Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police investigating governing party’s finances
LONDON (AP) — U.K. media say former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating the finances of Scotland’s governing party. Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained Sunday “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.” The police force says the woman is in custody and being questioned by detectives. U.K. police do not name suspects until they are charged. The BBC and other media outlets identified the arrested woman as Sturgeon. Several senior SNP figures were arrested previously and questioned as part of the investigation. None has been charged.