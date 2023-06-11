China complains to South Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat move after Seoul summoned Beijing’s envoy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says an assistant minister has lodged a complaint with South Korea’s ambassador to China. The move is seen as a tit-for-tat move after Beijing’s envoy in South Korea was summoned over his comments accusing Seoul of tilting toward the United States. According to the ministry’s statement on Sunday, China’s assistant foreign minister Nong Rong had expressed dissatisfaction over South Korea’s response to the meeting between Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming and a South Korean opposition leader. It said he hoped Seoul would deeply reflect on the relationship problems between the two nations and work with China to promote healthy and stable ties.

