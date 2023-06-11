13 injured as violence erupts at early morning Syracuse, New York, street party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — At least 13 people were injured early Sunday when an apparent street party in Syracuse, New York, turned violent. Syracuse police Lt. Matthew Malinowski told reporters that at least four people suffered gunshot wounds and others were stabbed or struck by vehicles fleeing what the department called a “large gathering of hundreds of people” on the city’s West Side. All of those injured, three males and 10 females between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive. Malinowski said all of the known victims were located on the street or later at hospitals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.