Syria’s Kurds to try IS fighters after their home countries refused to repatriate them

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria says hundreds of fighters with the Islamic State group held in prisons around the region will be put on trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them. Saturday’s statement from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria called on the United Nations, international rights groups and local organizations to help facilitate the trials. It did not say when or where the trials will be held. The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, is holding over 10,000 captured IS fighters in around two dozen detention facilities — including 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them.

By HOGIR AL ABDO and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

