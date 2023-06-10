5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. An investigation was launched into the cause of the explosion. Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, NTV television reported.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.