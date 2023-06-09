Some in Georgia GOP seek purity test as Trump appears at convention in aftermath of indictment

ATLANTA (AP) — A right-wing Republican Party faction in Georgia is seeking to punish GOP officials it considers ideological traitors by banning them from future primary ballots. The plan could be voted on at the state Republican convention, which opens Friday in Columbus. Donald Trump is supposed to headline the Saturday session following his Thursday announcement that he’s been indicted for mishandling classified documents. The ballot ban could punish elected Republican leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp or Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is refusing Trump’s demand to overturn his Georgia loss in the 2020 election. Opponents say primary election voters should decide who’s fit to be a Republican.

By JEFF AMY and BILL BARROW Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.