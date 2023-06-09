Report: Iran detains cartoonist again, journalist group calls for release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cartoonist’s lawyer says Iranian authorities have summoned and arrested her over posts on her Instagram account. Mohammad Moghimi said in a tweet Friday that his client, Atena Farghadani, a painter, cartoonist and former political prisoner, was summoned to the Evin courthouse in Tehran and arrested. He did not elaborate on why she was detained. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called for Farghadani ‘s release and said her detainment is an example of Iran’s “failure to respect the rule of law.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.