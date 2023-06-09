Skip to Content
Colombia’s government, largest remaining rebel group agree to cease-fire at talks in Cuba

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Colombia’s government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group declared a cease-fire agreement during talks in Cuba, the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s. The government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, announced the accord at a ceremony in Havana attended by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, top guerrilla commander Antonio García and  Cuban officials.  The cease-fire takes effect in phases and goes fully into effect in August.

