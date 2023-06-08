Teen accused of providing gift cards that he wanted used to support terrorist group

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an 18-year-old Massachusetts man sent gift cards worth a total of $1,670 to someone he thought was a supporter of the Islamic State group that he intended to be used to fund a war on nonbelievers. Mateo Ventura, of Wakefield, is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Worcester on Thursday on a charge of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors say Ventura wanted the gift cards to be sold on the dark web for less than face value with the resulting proceeds going to the Islamic State group. An email was left with Ventura’s lawyer.

