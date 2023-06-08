Renowned human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov on trial for “discrediting” Russian military

MOSCOW (AP) — The co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, Oleg Orlov, has gone on trial in Moscow, charged with “discrediting” the Russian military in his criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. Orlov has been fined twice for anti-war pickets, with the new charges based on an article he wrote denouncing Russian aggression in Ukraine. Memorial and its supporters have called the trial politically motivated. Discrediting the Russian military is a criminal offense under a law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and regularly used against Kremlin critics. The next hearing is set for July 3.

