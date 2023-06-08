Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Kansas man accused of killing two sons
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty for a 43-year-old Kansas man accused of killing his two sons before fleeing to Oklahoma. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday his office will pursue capital punishment for Donald Ray Jackson Jr., of Leavenworth. Jackson stood silently during his arraignment Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered for him. Jackson is accused of shooting his sons in rural Leavenworth and fleeing with two daughters to Oklahoma. He and his daughters were found in a car in Oklahoma a few hours after the boys’ bodies were discovered in October 2020.