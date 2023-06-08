New York lawmakers move to pass bill that considers reparations for slavery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would create a commission to consider reparations to address the lingering, negative effects of slavery under a bill passed by the state Assembly on Thursday. The state Senate is expected to vote on the bill before the end of the legislative session on Friday. New York is following the lead of California, which became the first state to form a reparations task force in 2020. State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages says “this is about beginning the process of healing our communities.” The New York legislation would create a nine-member commission that would address persistent economic, political and educational disparities experienced by Black people in the state today.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

