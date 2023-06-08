Migrant shot while crossing from Turkey to Greece is hospitalized out of danger

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a Moroccan migrant who was injured by gunfire while crossing from Turkey into Greece is being hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. A police statement says the 30-year-old man was found Thursday trying to cross the river Evros — Meric in Turkish — that runs along the land border, in a small boat with two other men. He had a gunshot wound in the back, apparently inflicted by somebody on the Turkish side. Greek police said he told them he had been shot by the Turkish gendarmerie. But they added that they were examining every possibility as to who fired on him from the Turkish side — including whether migrant-smugglers might have been involved.

